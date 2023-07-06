Australian university says to build world-class health precinct in Canberra

CANBERRA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :-- Australian National University (ANU) has revealed plans to build a world-leading national health precinct in the center of the national capital Canberra.

ANU's Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt on Thursday announced the university has purchased an 8,600 square meter block in Canberra from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government for 16.75 million Australian Dollars (11.1 million U.S. dollars).

The site will be transformed from a car park into a new building housing ANU's research and teaching in public health, health policy, biomedical science, medicine and psychology.

It will also offer Canberrans access to cutting-edge therapies and treatments.

"We will use this site to bring together research, teaching, policy, treatment and public engagement to understand and meet Australia's future health needs, which is a key part of our mission as the national university," Schmidt said in a statement.