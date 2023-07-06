Open Menu

Australian University Says To Build World-class Health Precinct In Canberra

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Australian university says to build world-class health precinct in Canberra

CANBERRA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :-- Australian National University (ANU) has revealed plans to build a world-leading national health precinct in the center of the national capital Canberra.

ANU's Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt on Thursday announced the university has purchased an 8,600 square meter block in Canberra from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government for 16.75 million Australian Dollars (11.1 million U.S. dollars).

The site will be transformed from a car park into a new building housing ANU's research and teaching in public health, health policy, biomedical science, medicine and psychology.

It will also offer Canberrans access to cutting-edge therapies and treatments.

"We will use this site to bring together research, teaching, policy, treatment and public engagement to understand and meet Australia's future health needs, which is a key part of our mission as the national university," Schmidt said in a statement.

Related Topics

Australia Car Canberra SITE National University From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

10 hours ago
UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

10 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

11 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

11 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

11 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

11 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous