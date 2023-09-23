Australian zoo welcomes birth of 4 rare plains-wanderer chicks

SYDNEY, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Australia's Werribee Open Range Zoo on Friday announced the birth of four plains-wanderer chicks, a species that is listed endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The fluffy and healthy chicks, each weighing five to six grams, hatched earlier this month to two adult birds who were genetically paired in the zoo's threatened species program.

The zoo's keeper Malinda Delahant said the adult birds exhibit a variety of fascinating behaviors during the breeding season.

"The female produces a deep, elongated 'OOM' sound to attract a male companion to her area, which is actually quite a stunning call for such a small bird," said Delahant. "Once the female has secured the male's interest, they circle and spin around one another repeatedly, closely side by side.

" She also noted that once the plains-wanderer eggs are laid and chicks hatch, the male plays an important role in caring for them.

"He adorably grabs the empty eggshells in his beak, carries them, and throws them away to protect the nest from predators," said Delahant.

Since 2018, a total of 44 chicks have been born at Werribee Open Range Zoo. The four newborns joined 20 adult plains-wanderers in the zoo's specialized program that provides genetics for Australia's national recovery projects.

Plains-wanderers are quail-like birds native to Australia, which normally stand about 12-15 cm tall and weigh 40 to 95 grams. IUCN estimated that this species has a small population size of fewer than 1,000 mature individuals.