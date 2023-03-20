Australians called on in hunt for shark egg cases for conservation, research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:Australia's national science agency has asked for regular citizens' help to document shark egg cases that wash up on beaches.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Monday launched the Great Eggcase Hunt, calling on citizen scientists to find and record cases.

Egg cases or capsules surround the eggs of oviparous sharks, skates and chimaeras through the entire gestation period, which can range from three months to three years.

They can range in size from four to 25 cm and can be smooth, ridged or corkscrew-shaped depending on the species.

After fully developing inside the oviduct, the case is deposited outside the body for the remainder of the incubation period after which the capsules are discarded.