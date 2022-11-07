Australians expected to spend big in upcoming "Black Friday" sales

SYDNEY, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:A report from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has shown that Aussie shoppers are expected to spend big during the country's two most anticipated shopping events, "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" in late November.

According to the report released on Monday, the sales are forecasted to reach 6.2 billion Australian Dollars (about 4 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 200 million Australian dollars (about 129 million U.S. dollars) from last year.

It also cited data from the customer relationship management platform Salesforce's Holiday Insights Hub, which suggested that around a quarter of Christmas shopping is set to be completed in the Black Friday week, and 33 percent would already be completed in the first three weeks of November.

"We know that many people are more conscious about their household budgets with the cost of living going up and interest rates on the rise, so the Black Friday sales are an ideal time to complete your Christmas purchases, save money and ensure that your gifts are delivered on time," said ARA Chief Executive Officer Paul Zahra.