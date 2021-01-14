UrduPoint.com
Australian's Pandemic Savings To Prevent Fiscal Cliff

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Australians amassed hundreds of billions of Dollars in savings during the corona-virus pandemic, the government said.

According to the recent data, the Federal government has spent about 140 billion Australian dollars (109 billion U.S. dollars) on economic support measures during the pandemic.

Australian households accumulated about 113 billion Australian dollars (87.4 billion U.S. dollars) in savings in 2020 and businesses an extra 104 billion Australian dollars (80.44 billion U.S. dollars) approximately, which the Treasury said would bolster Australia's economic recovery when support measures are withdrawn.

"The 200 billion Australian dollars that is sitting on household balance sheets and business balance sheets in addition to what was there earlier last year, will help support the economic recovery and help avoid a fiscal cliff when the temporary emergency support measures come to an end," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, 85 percent of the 1.3 million Australians, who either lost their jobs or saw their working hours reduced to zero, are now back at work.

He also said that it was the expectation of Treasury and the government that the unemployment levels will get back to where they were pre-COVID in around four years.

The Treasury has previously predicted that Australia's GDP will grow by 0.75 percent in 2020-21 and by 3.5 percent in 2021-22.

However, it also warned in December's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook that unemployment would rise again early in 2021 to a peak of 7.5 percent before falling to 5.25 percent by 2024.

