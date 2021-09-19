UrduPoint.com

Australians Set COVID-19 Vaccination New Records Amid 3rd Wave Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

CANBERRA, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:The head of Australia's coronavirus task force has praised the COVID-19 vaccine uptake as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, the National COVID-19 Taskforce Coordinator, said that Australia is setting new COVID-19 vaccination records "almost every day" as the rollout continues to accelerate.

"As of Saturday, our first-dose nationwide vaccination rate was 71.2 percent and for second doses it was 46.2 percent. Approximately 24.3 million vaccine doses had been administered across the country," he wrote in a column for news Corp Australia on Sunday.

"If we can hit the 70 and 80 percent double-dose vaccination marks nationwide, and in every state and territory, we can start to open up the country with less likelihood of us having to go back into lockdowns."On Sunday morning, there were more than 1,600 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported across Australia.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 1,083 new cases and 13 deaths.

