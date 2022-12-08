UrduPoint.com

Australians, Survivors Angered By Release Of Bali Bombmaker

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Australians, survivors angered by release of Bali bombmaker

Sydney, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Survivors of the 2002 Bali blasts were incensed on Thursday after one of the bombmakers was released from an Indonesian prison halfway into his 20-year sentence, with one Australian terming the release "laughable".

Umar Patek was a member of an Al Qaeda-linked group that detonated two bombs outside a Bali bar and nightclub in October 2002, killing 202 people -- including 88 Australians.

Patek was released on parole Wednesday by Indonesian authorities, despite repeated pleas from the Australian government to keep him behind bars.

Australian attack survivor Peter Hughes, who spoke at Patek's trial in 2012, said the convicted extremist deserved to serve the "harshest sentence".

"For him to be let out, it's laughable," he told Australian national broadcaster ABC.

Indonesian authorities said they believed Patek had rehabilitated himself inside prison after completing a deradicalisation program.

Patek has said he wanted to devote himself to deradicalising other inmates.

Australia's deputy prime minister Richard Marles urged Indonesia to keep Patek under "constant surveillance".

"We will continue to make representations to make sure that there is constant surveillance of Umar Patek," he told ABC.

"I think this is going to be a very difficult day for many Australians." Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in August said he had nothing but "contempt" for Patek's actions and that his early release would be traumatic for victims' grieving families.

Hundreds of mourners and survivors gathered in Bali and Australia in October to mark the 20th anniversary of Southeast Asia's deadliest terror attack.

Back in Bali, speaking at a monument for victims built metres from the site of the blasts, Indonesian survivor Thiolina Marpaung said she felt "very sad" after hearing of Patek's parole and cast doubt on whether the Indonesian government would "properly" supervise him.

Patek is required to follow a training programme until 2030 as part of his parole.

His release came on the same day as a suicide bombing carried out by an Islamic militant who had already spent four years in jail for his involvement in a 2017 attack.

A police officer was killed and 10 people were wounded in the bombing targeting a police station in the Javan city of Bandung.

"The bomber in Bandung was just released in 2021 but less than a year later, he committed a suicide bombing. So, how about controlling Umar Patek until 2030?" Marpaung said.

Another survivor, I Dewa Ketut Rudita Widia Putra, said he was "very shocked" to learn about Patek's release, while also calling on the government to review early releases for terrorism convicts.

"I feel that it's odd that such a crime against humanity can be granted parole," Putra told AFP.

bur-sft/al/mrc/ssy

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Prime Minister Police Australia Police Station Jail Suicide Bandung Same Hughes Indonesia SITE August October 2017 From Government Asia Sad

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

33 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

33 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

37 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

39 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.