UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australians Told To Stop Travelling Within The Country

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australians told to stop travelling within the country

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's prime minister on Sunday told citizens to cancel any domestic travel plans to slow the spread of coronavirus, warning stronger measures were imminent to deal with localised outbreaks.

Scott Morrison said the government was "moving immediately" to recommend against non-essential travel, announcing the measure as Australia's coronavirus infections topped 1,000 cases.

He said work-related trips, the transport of essential supplies and travel on compassionate grounds could continue but people should cancel any other travel plans ahead of the upcoming Easter school holidays.

"More stronger measures will be coming and they will be coming in more localised areas to deal with outbreaks," Morrison said.

"What that means is, what may be necessary in a part of Sydney may not be necessary at all in... other parts of the country."Australia has already sealed off its borders, putting in place an unprecedented ban on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 infections.

Two Australian regions -- the island state of Tasmania and the Northern Territory -- have also implemented a 14-day quarantine period for all visitors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Holidays Sydney May Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

9 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

10 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

10 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.