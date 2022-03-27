Australians warned of impending influenza surge amid battle against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:An expert warned that Australia is set for a return of influenza in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases of influenza hit an all-time low in Australia in 2021 as a result of strict lockdowns and border closures that were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There were 598 confirmed cases in 2021 and zero deaths compared to 313,033 infections and 953 deaths prior to the pandemic in 2019.

However, Ian Barr, deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, said that with restrictions lifted it was a matter of time until the flu returned to Australia.