Australians warned of winter virus "triple threat"

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Australians have been warned to brace for a virus "triple threat" in the upcoming winter.

After northern hemisphere nations were hit by concurrent waves of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through their winter, experts said Australia could face similar situations.

Nick Coatsworth, an infectious diseases expert from Australian National University who was the Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the outbreak of COVID-19, said accessibility to healthcare could become a significant problem in the event of a triple wave.

"There is a triple threat this year, with the combination of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, and the urgency for early protection is real," he was quoted by news Corp Australia as saying.