SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Australia's first vaccine patch manufacturing plant officially opened on Monday at Northshore Hamilton Priority Development Area in the state of Queensland.

The state government of Queensland announced in a statement that the new facility, operated by biotechnology company Vaxxas, is expected to produce millions of needle-free vaccine patches in the next three to five years.

Unlike traditional needle-and-syringe delivery, the new vaccine patch technology can deposit a vaccine through the surface of the skin in just seconds.

"This world-renowned technology has the potential to play a vital role in pandemic-preparedness, because it allows vaccines to be deployed quickly and easily to our communities," said Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles.