Australia's 1st Vaccine Patch Manufacturing Facility Opens In Queensland
Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 11:30 AM
SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Australia's first vaccine patch manufacturing plant officially opened on Monday at Northshore Hamilton Priority Development Area in the state of Queensland.
The state government of Queensland announced in a statement that the new facility, operated by biotechnology company Vaxxas, is expected to produce millions of needle-free vaccine patches in the next three to five years.
Unlike traditional needle-and-syringe delivery, the new vaccine patch technology can deposit a vaccine through the surface of the skin in just seconds.
"This world-renowned technology has the potential to play a vital role in pandemic-preparedness, because it allows vaccines to be deployed quickly and easily to our communities," said Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles.