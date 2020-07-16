UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's A-League Returns, Minus Stars, After Chaotic Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Australia's A-League returns, minus stars, after chaotic shutdown

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia's A-League football finally resumes on Friday minus Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and several Europe-based players after a chaotic, coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The 11-team tournament kicked off in October and was nearing the end of its regular season when it was suspended in mid-March.

Defending champions Sydney FC top the table with 48 points, eight clear of Melbourne City, who have played three more games, with Wellington Phoenix four points further adrift. Central Coast Mariners are bottom with just 13 points.

After securing a revised television deal, football bosses agreed on a July 16 restart -- more than a month later than other leading Australian sports -- with 27 matches crammed into 28 days before the finals series.

But that scenario was thrown into disarray by a recent surge in coronavirus cases in Victoriastate, which saw the border with New South Wales shut last week.

The three Melbourne teams -- City, Victory and Western United -- failed to leave in time after two shambolic and aborted attempts.

Related Topics

Football Sports Central Coast Melbourne Sydney Liverpool Wellington Wales Phoenix July October Border TV Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $44.12 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

56 minutes ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

2 hours ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.