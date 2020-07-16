Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia's A-League football finally resumes on Friday minus Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and several Europe-based players after a chaotic, coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The 11-team tournament kicked off in October and was nearing the end of its regular season when it was suspended in mid-March.

Defending champions Sydney FC top the table with 48 points, eight clear of Melbourne City, who have played three more games, with Wellington Phoenix four points further adrift. Central Coast Mariners are bottom with just 13 points.

After securing a revised television deal, football bosses agreed on a July 16 restart -- more than a month later than other leading Australian sports -- with 27 matches crammed into 28 days before the finals series.

But that scenario was thrown into disarray by a recent surge in coronavirus cases in Victoriastate, which saw the border with New South Wales shut last week.

The three Melbourne teams -- City, Victory and Western United -- failed to leave in time after two shambolic and aborted attempts.