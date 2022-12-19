UrduPoint.com

Australia's Airline Qantas Expands Domestic Freight Before Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Australia's airline Qantas expands domestic freight before Christmas

SYDNEY, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Australia's national airline Qantas is expected to recover almost 75 percent of its domestic freight on pre-COVID-19 levels as online shopping deliveries ramp up ahead of Christmas.

The airline said on Monday that its freight airline network would carry around 26,000 tonnes of freight both domestically and internationally, up more than 50 percent on its average monthly uplift.

Qantas also announced recently it was investing in six Airbus A321 aircraft, as well as converting two A330 passenger jets to freighters to meet the growing e-commerce demand.

"In the last few weeks of December, many people super-charge their online shopping sprees to take advantage of door-to-door express deliveries for themselves as well as gifts for family and friends," said Qantas Freight Executive Manager Catriona Larritt.

"In the busiest days leading up to Christmas we'll carry around 1,200 tonnes of cargo, around double our daily average amount across our freight fleet and in the belly of passenger flights."Australia Post, the national postal service provider, has also increased its dedicated freighter capacity by up to 50 percent in the weeks leading up to Christmas to handle the surging parcels and mail.

Related Topics

Australia Christmas December Post Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

8 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.