Australia's Approval Of Renewable Projects Double In 10 Months: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) --:Australia has approved 11 renewable energy projects since the Labor Party won power in May 2022, more than double the five approved by the former government, Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said on Monday.

Plibersek said the increase was a result of Labor creating "an environment of certainty" for the private sector with its climate policy.

Labor has committed to cutting Australia's carbon emissions by at least 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

"We've approved 11 renewable energy projects in the 10 months since coming to government. And the comparison period under the previous government was five," Plibersek told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"We've got more businesses wanting to invest in renewable energy projects because they know we've got a target of 82 percent renewable energy in our grid by 2030."

