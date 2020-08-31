(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's greenhouse gas emissions have fallen to a 22-year low as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory update released by the government on Monday, emissions of greenhouse gases in Australia are estimated to be 518 million tons in the financial year 2019-2020.

It is Australia's lowest emissions output since 1998.

The biggest fall came between April and June, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia, when emissions were 10 million tons lower than in the same period in 2019.

The biggest drops in emissions were in the transport sector. Aviation fuel consumption was down 79 percent and petrol consumption down 26.7 percent.

Angus Taylor, minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, said that the unsustainable COVID-19 restrictions on Australians' freedom to travel "substantially reduced emissions." "With the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions being felt across the economy, emissions have reduced as expected," he said in a statement.

Emissions from electricity fell 4.2 percent as a result of increased take-up of renewable sources of energy.

Agriculture emissions were down 5.5 percent largely due to the drought's impact on livestock populations.

The data also confirmed that Australia's emissions in the year to March were 14.3 percent below 2005 levels.

The Australian government has committed to reducing emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 under the Paris climate agreement.

"The year to March emissions were 3.1 percent below emissions for the year to June in 2000 and 14.3 percent below emissions in the year to June 2005," the report said.

"In the year to March 2020, emissions per capita and the emissions intensity of the economy were at their lowest levels in 30 years.

"Emissions per capita were lower than 1990 by 42.9 percent while the emissions intensity of the economy was 64.2 percent lower than in 1990."