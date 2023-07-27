Open Menu

Australia's Chalmers Wins's 100m Freestyle World Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Kyle Chalmers won the men's 100m freestyle at swimming's world championships on Thursday.

Chalmers finished in a time of 47.15sec, ahead of Jack Alexy of the United States in 47.31 and France's Maxime Grousset in 47.

42 Chalmers, the 2016 Olympic champion, picked up his first world championship individual medal.

Romania's David Popovici, the defending champion and world record holder, was sixth in 47.83.

Popovici also flopped in the 200m freestyle final, where he was the defending champion but finished fourth.

Britain's Matt Richards, the 200m champion who clocked the fastest time in both the 100m heats and semi-finals, was fifth in 47.45.

