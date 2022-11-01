SYDNEY, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:Australia's consumer confidence has fallen for the fifth consecutive week, marking a longest span of decline in over two years since August 2020, showed a consumer confidence report released on Tuesday.

The latest report by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Roy Morgan market research company said Australia's consumer confidence decreased by 1.5 percent to 79.9 points in the week to Oct. 30, 28.5 points less than a year earlier and 9.9 points less than the 2022 weekly average of 89.8.

The report also revealed that the proportion of survey respondents who think they are financially worse off than a year earlier has risen to 47 percent, the highest since March 2020.

Looking forward, 28 percent of Australians expect their family to be "better off" financially this time next year while 37 percent expect to be "worse off," according to the report.

The decline in consumer confidence came after Australia's consumer price index rose 1.8 percent in the September quarter and 7.3 percent annually, marking the highest annual increase in over three decades.