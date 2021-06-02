UrduPoint.com
Australia's Cormann Takes Over As Head Of OECD

Wed 02nd June 2021

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann became head of the influential Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Tuesday, kicking off the job with a pledge to keep the global body focused on the fight against climate change.

Cormann, whose nomination in March was celebrated as a diplomatic triumph in Australia, served as finance minister for seven years until late 2020 in right-wing governments.

But his campaign for the position faced fierce resistance from top environmental groups who criticised his record in successive climate-sceptic Australian cabinets, notably under former prime minister Tony Abbott.

Cormann told reporters at his first news conference in the role that "we need to continue of course to promote global leadership to tackle climate change and achieve global net zero emissions by 2050".

He singled out the OECD's International Programme for Action on Climate, a new tool to evaluate members' efforts to reduce emissions, as a key part of the organisation's contributions.

Cormann promised that the programme would share its key findings in time for the UN's COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

"We have got to explore every opportunity to maximise our emission reductions efforts," he said.

