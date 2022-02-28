CANBERRA, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia reported more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday, including six in New South Wales (NSW), three in Victoria and one each in Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and South Australia.

According to Department of Health data, there were 1,995 COVID-19 cases in Australia being treated in hospitals on Sunday, including 137 in intensive care units.

Over the past week, there have been an average of 23,082 new cases reported each day.

The ACT reported fewer than 500 new cases for the third consecutive day, prompting authorities to declare that an outbreak linked to Australian National University (ANU) has stabilized.

A spokesperson for the university told The Canberra Times that the number of students testing positive has dropped to single figures from a peak of hundreds.

"At the same time, a very significant number of our students who tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared and come out of self-isolation," the spokesman said.

"We continue to provide a wide range of support and care for any of our students living on campus who are self-isolating due to COVID-19."In the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the mask mandate will be lifted within days in line with easing restrictions in NSW, Victoria and the ACT.