UrduPoint.com

Australia's COVID-19 Vaccination To Hit Milestone With Half Of Adults Fully Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination to hit milestone with half of adults fully vaccinated

CANBERRA, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is about to hit a milestone with half of the adult population fully inoculated.

According to data released by the Department of Health, 74.1 percent of Australians aged 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

"We're now round about 75 percent first dose and 50 percent second dose," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a press conference from Washington at local time Thursday afternoon.

"It's going to make a big difference as we continue to surge towards those necessary targets of 70 and 80 percent, that will open Australia up."On Friday morning, Australia reported more than 1,700 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 1,043 new cases and 11 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Washington Sydney Wales From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

3 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

3 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.