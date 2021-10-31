UrduPoint.com

Australia's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall To Lowest Level In Weeks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Australia's daily COVID-19 cases fall to lowest level in weeks

CANBERRA, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia recorded the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in weeks on Sunday, reporting 1,220 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections.

There have been more than 65,000 new cases reported in October, the most in any month during the pandemic and more than twice as many as all of 2020.

More than 400 deaths have been reported in October.

Victoria state reported 1,036 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily case count since Sept. 28.

There were 177 new cases in New South Wales (NSW) in the 24 hours until midnight Saturday. It was the first time in nearly three months that the case numbers have dipped below 200, according to local media the 7news.

