Australia's Green In 'no Doubt' Over Gill Catch In WTC Final

Published June 11, 2023

Australia's Green in 'no doubt' over Gill catch in WTC final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Cameron Green insisted he had taken a fair catch to dismiss India's Shubman Gill as Australia pressed for victory in the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Saturday.

Australia declared midway through the fourth afternoon, leaving India needing what would be a new Test record fourth-innings winning total of 444.

India still had an outside chance at 164-3 at stumps, with star batsman Virat Kohli 44 not out heading into Sunday's scheduled last day.

India made a rousing start to their daunting chase, scoring 41 runs in under eight overs before Gill fell to an outstanding catch by Green off seamer Scott Boland.

But there was sufficient doubt over the validity of the all-rounder's low, one-handed, grab for the on-field umpires to call in tv official Richard Kettleborough.

Kettleborough ruled Gill was out, a decision met with jeers and chants of "cheat" from a largely pro-India crowd.

Replays indicated Green had his fingers under the ball, but Gill posted a less definitive still image of the catch on Twitter shortly after stumps. That picture was accompanied by two magnifying glasses and a 'face palm' emoji.

