CANBERRA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The head coach of the Australian swimming team has been re-appointed to see the team through to Paris 2024 after a record-breaking performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming Australia recently announced that Rohan Taylor would continue in the role until at least December 2024 - a span including the Paris Olympics and 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

It comes on the back of the Dolphins Swim Team winning 21 medals at the Tokyo Olympics including a record nine golds.

"I am so incredibly proud of what we achieved in Tokyo - athletes, coaches and staff included - and the great environment we have built in this team over the past few years," Taylor said in a statement on Monday.

"With a shorter cycle to Paris now, I look forward to continuing the work with our coaches and athlete leaders to build on this success and maintaining the fantastic culture we have created." Taylor was appointed to the role temporarily in June 2020 after his predecessor, Jacco Verhaeren, returned to the Netherlands for family reasons.

Before becoming the national head coach, he served as the state head coach in Victoria and Tasmania.

"Rohan has done an outstanding job leading this team through the challenges of COVID and creating an environment where athletes and coaches can thrive," Swimming Australia chief executive Alex Baumann said.