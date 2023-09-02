Open Menu

Australia's Housing Affordability Hits Lowest Level In 30 Years: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Australia's housing affordability hits lowest level in 30 years: report

SYDNEY, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) --:A new report released on Saturday found that Australia's housing affordability is currently at its worst level in at least three decades.

In its annual report on housing affordability, property analyzing firm PropTrack pointed out that the deterioration was driven by surging home prices throughout the pandemic and consecutive interest rate hikes over the past year.

"The PropTrack Housing Affordability Index shows that, by June 2023, households across the income distribution could afford the smallest share of homes since 1995 when our records began," the report wrote.

According to the report, households in New South Wales (NSW), Tasmania, and Victoria face the toughest affordability, while Western Australia is the most affordable state.

With a median home price surpassing 1 million Australian Dollars (about 0.6 million U.S. dollars) in Sydney, NSW continues to rank as the least affordable, as it has for most of the past three decades.

"The silver lining is that it looks like we are close to the peak in interest rates ... While it's possible we may still get a couple more, we are very unlikely to see anything like the pace of increases that we have seen," said PropTrack senior economist Angus Moore.

"Another good news is that labor markets are very tight and wages are growing, which will slowly start to offset the increase in mortgage costs

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Sydney Price Wales May June Silver Market Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

4 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

13 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

13 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

13 hours ago
AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

13 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

13 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous