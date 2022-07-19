(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Austria's inflation rate has continued to soar, reaching 8.7 percent in June, the highest level since September 1975, Statistics Austria said on Tuesday.

The June inflation rate was one percentage point higher than that in May.

Statistics Austria said in a statement that rising fuel, food and household energy prices were the main drivers of inflation in June.

In particular, fuel prices in June jumped 63.2 percent year on year. In June, the Austrian government unveiled a package of long-term measures to combat the surging inflation, including increasing social benefits for the unemployed and other vulnerable groups.