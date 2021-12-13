UrduPoint.com

Australia's Injured Hazlewood Out Of 2nd Ashes Test

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Australia's injured Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Injured Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood was Monday ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide this week, with Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser in line to replace him.

The 30-year-old suffered a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket thumping of the visitors in the opening Test at Brisbane and has returned home to rest.

"Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test (in Melbourne) to be made in due course," cricket Australia said.

His absence is a big blow ahead of the Adelaide day-night Test starting Thursday, with Hazlewood boasting a pink-ball record of 32 wickets at just 19.90.

He didn't bowl on the third afternoon in Brisbane, although after an overnight scan he did get through six overs on day four.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said at the time Hazlewood was "a bit sore".

"(It's) nothing too serious but didn't want it to turn into a huge injury," Cummins said then.

Richardson is widely seen as favourite to replace him and join Cummins and Mitchell Starc as Australia's three-pronged pace attack in what would be only his third Test.

The 25-year-old played his only two Tests against Sri Lanka almost three years ago but has been in outstanding early season Sheffield Shield form.

The uncapped Neser has also been in good early season nick.

Australia is further sweating on the fitness of David Warner who is nursing bruised ribs.

The explosive opener scored 94 in Brisbane but didn't bat in Australia's second innings when just 20 runs were needed to win.

Cummins said after the Test that he expected Warner to recover in time, with the experienced Usman Khawaja waiting in the wings should he not be fit.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured Attack Australia Sri Lanka Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Sydney David Sheffield Mitchell Pace (Pakistan) Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2021

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

8 hours ago
 Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; ..

Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; Internet of Things to spot li ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

12 hours ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.