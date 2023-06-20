UrduPoint.com

Australia's Investment In Transition To Renewable Energy Not Fast Enough: Market Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Australia's investment in transition to renewable energy not fast enough: market operator

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:Australia must significantly accelerate its transition to renewable fuels to keep the lights on, the head of the energy market operator has warned.

In a speech to the Australian Energy Week conference on Tuesday, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) chief Daniel Westerman said renewable energy developments are not being built quickly enough to compensate for the shutdown of coal-fired power stations across the country.

The government has set a goal of about 80 percent of Australia's electricity coming from renewable sources by 2030, which the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) said in May was not on target.

Related Topics

Australia Electricity May Market From Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

11 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

13 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.