(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --::Australia must significantly accelerate its transition to renewable fuels to keep the lights on, the head of the energy market operator has warned.

In a speech to the Australian Energy Week conference on Wednesday, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) chief Daniel Westerman said renewable energy developments are not being built quickly enough to compensate for the shutdown of coal-fired power stations across the country.

The government has set a goal of about 80 percent of Australia's electricity coming from renewable sources by 2030, which the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) said in May was not on target.