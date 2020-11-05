UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Largest Battery To Boost Green Energy Uptake

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Australia's largest battery to boost green energy uptake

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian officials granted approval on Thursday for one of the world's largest lithium-ion batteries to be built in the State of Victoria, helping drive the region's renewable energy push and COVID-19 recovery.

Expected to be roughly as large as a medium sized football stadium, the Tesla type battery will be the largest in the country and help Victoria meet its renewable energy target of 25 percent by the end of 2020.

By storing green generated power when it is plentiful and discharging it in times of peak need, the battery will take the strain off Victoria's ageing and unreliable coal-fired generators, and drive down energy prices.

"The big battery will help protect our network in summer, create jobs and drive down energy prices -- as well as supporting our economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic," Victoria's Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio said.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) signed a contract with renewable energy specialist Neoen to build the new 300 megawatt battery in Moorabool Terminal Station, creating 85 much-needed local jobs.

"I am proud that Moorabool will host Australia's largest battery. Not only will it support local jobs and investment, but it makes an important contribution to Victoria's clean energy future," a member for local electorate Lara, John Eren said.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Victoria 2020 Market From Tesla Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kashmiri Muslims specific target of anti- Islam fr ..

22 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

12 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

11 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.