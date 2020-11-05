SYDNEY, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian officials granted approval on Thursday for one of the world's largest lithium-ion batteries to be built in the State of Victoria, helping drive the region's renewable energy push and COVID-19 recovery.

Expected to be roughly as large as a medium sized football stadium, the Tesla type battery will be the largest in the country and help Victoria meet its renewable energy target of 25 percent by the end of 2020.

By storing green generated power when it is plentiful and discharging it in times of peak need, the battery will take the strain off Victoria's ageing and unreliable coal-fired generators, and drive down energy prices.

"The big battery will help protect our network in summer, create jobs and drive down energy prices -- as well as supporting our economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic," Victoria's Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio said.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) signed a contract with renewable energy specialist Neoen to build the new 300 megawatt battery in Moorabool Terminal Station, creating 85 much-needed local jobs.

"I am proud that Moorabool will host Australia's largest battery. Not only will it support local jobs and investment, but it makes an important contribution to Victoria's clean energy future," a member for local electorate Lara, John Eren said.