Sydney, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia's biggest carbon polluter announced Thursday it will exit coal-fired power a decade early, as renewable projects surge in a country long seen as a climate laggard.

AGL said it would shutter one of Australia's biggest carbon emitters, the Loy Yang A Power Station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, by mid-2035, a decade earlier than previously targeted.

Its closure would complete AGL's exit from all coal-fired power, the company said.

"This represents one of the most significant decarbonisation initiatives in Australia," said AGL chair Patricia McKenzie.

This week, Queensland said it would build one of the world's largest pumped hydroelectric energy storage schemes and Victoria's government pledged to build enough renewable energy storage for half of the state's homes by 2035.

AGL is Australia's largest energy provider and owns three of the country's biggest coal-fired power stations.

The company has faced intense pressure in the past year from environmental groups and shareholder activists pushing for a faster transition away from coal.

AGL also confirmed Thursday that its largest coal-fired power station -- Bayswater in New South Wales -- remains on track to close before 2033.

Once the brown coal-burning Loy Yang A is closed in 2035, the company would be net zero for direct and indirect carbon emissions, McKenzie said.