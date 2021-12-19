Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head knuckled down to take the second Ashes Test further away from England on Sunday after Australia lost three early wickets in a lively start to day four at the Adelaide Oval.

With England captain Joe Root initially missing after injuring himself while warming up, the hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and reached 134 for four at the end of the first session in the day-night Test.

It stretched their lead to 371 after England suffered a batting collapse on Saturday and were all out for 236 in reply to Australia's 473 for nine declared.

First-innings century-maker Labuschagne was not out 31 and Head, who hit 152 in the opening Test at Brisbane, was unbeaten on 45 after Australia lost three wickets for seven runs early in the session.

Interim skipper Steve Smith could have gone for the jugular and enforced the follow-on on Saturday, but opted to send in his batsmen to build an unassailable advantage.

They negotiated 75 minutes against a pink ball under lights that evening, but lost David Warner, run out for 13 after an amateurish mix-up with Marcus Harris.

Harris resumed not out 21 with nightwatchman Michael Neser on two, but neither lasted long against scintillating bowling from veteran seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Neser negotiated seven balls before a full-length Anderson delivery knocked over his middle stump, and Harris departed two balls later to a blinding catch from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler after getting a nick off Broad.

Harris's place in the team is looking increasingly shaky with this innings of 23 his highest from four knocks in the series.

Buttler's celebrations were short-lived when he incredibly missed a regulation catch the very next ball, handing Smith a lifeline in a blunder reminiscent of the two sitters he put down from Labuschagne in Australia's first innings.

But he soon went from villain to hero again by taking another fine diving catch to remove Smith for six after an Ollie Robinson ball flicked off his gloves.

A cautious Labuschagne and Head slowly built a 79-run stand, with Head clattering Chris Woakes for four to extend the lead past 300.

Earlier, Root hurt his abdomen after being hit by throw downs in the warm-up before play. He missed the start for a hospital scan but returned after 85 minutes but looked in discomfort fielding at slip.

With Root struggling and England leaving out regular slow bowler Jack Leach, England resorted to pace man Robinson bowling three overs of off-spin, presumably to keep the over rate ticking along.

England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they go 2-0 down in Adelaide the Ashes are as good as gone, as they will need to win all three remaining Tests.