UrduPoint.com

Australia's Longest Road Tunnel To Be Built In Blue Mountains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Australia's longest road tunnel to be built in Blue Mountains

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has committed to the construction of what will be the nation's longest road tunnel that will stretch across the Blue Mountains on Sydney's western edge.

The proposal confirms an 11-km, toll-free tunnel, from Blackheath to Little Hartly, and promises to reduce travel times by up to 30 minutes.

"This is a history-making legacy project that will deliver safer and more efficient journeys for locals, tourists and freight traveling between the Central West and the East Coast," said Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole on Sunday.

He said the tunnel would reduce congestion and improve safety for locals, and allow easier access for freight being delivered into the state's rural center.

The tunnel would cut through a series of mountains with two lanes in each direction, providing an alternative to existing winding and steep roadways.

The Blue Mountains is home to Australia's most visited national park. Before the pandemic, the park saw an estimated 4 million visitors per year, according to a report from the Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise.

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Blue Mountains tunnel would help connect Sydney with western NSW while also boosting tourism and population growth in the region.

"The straighter alignment will improve road safety through the mountains and the tunnel will help unlock the potential of western NSW, for the benefit of all residents and businesses in this important part of the state."The construction of the tunnel will begin at the start of next year. The NSW government is due to hold a series of information sessions for local residents in May, and will later hold formal consultations with community stakeholders.

Related Topics

Australia Road Sydney Enterprise Wales May Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

26 minutes ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

26 minutes ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

26 minutes ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

38 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.