Australia's Major Supermarket To Axe Plastic Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Woolworths, one of Australia's major supermarkets, has begun removing 15-cent (about 10 cents in U.S. Dollars) reusable plastic shopping bags from shelves in three states.

"Over the coming weeks, the supermarket will gradually run down stock of the 15-cent reusable plastic shopping bags across New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, in a move that will see more than 9,000 tonnes of plastic removed from circulation annually across the country," the supermarket chain said in a statement on Monday.

The 15-cent bags are made from at least 80 percent recycled plastic. In June last year, Woolworths pledged to phase out its 15-cent shopping bags across the country in a gradual manner.

Prior to that, changes had already taken place in Western Australia, where Woolworths supermarkets started eliminating their plastic bags in March last year.

