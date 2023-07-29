Open Menu

Australia's McEvoy Wins Men's 50m Freestyle World Title

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Australia's McEvoy wins men's 50m freestyle world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Cameron McEvoy won the men's 50m freestyle title at swimming's world championships on Saturday.

McEvoy touched the wall in 21.06sec to finish ahead of Jack Alexy of the United States on 21.57 and Britain's defending champion Ben Proud on 21.58.

It was McEvoy's first-ever gold medal at the world championships, in his first final.

The 29-year-old, who has been competing for Australia since the 2012 London Olympics, took all of 2022 off from swimming.

He came into the race with the four fastest times of the year to his name, which included his performances in the heats and semi-finals.

Caeleb Dressel, the reigning Olympic champion in the event, did not compete in Fukuoka after failing to qualify for the American team.

Dressel pulled out of last year's world championships in Budapest, citing unspecified medical reasons, and took an extended break from training.

amk/ssy

