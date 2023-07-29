Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Kaylee McKeown completed a women's backstroke clean sweep at swimming's world championships with victory in the 200m on Saturday.

McKeown, who also won the 50m and 100m backstroke, finished in a time of 2min, 03.85sec, ahead of American Regan Smith on 2:04.94 and China's Peng Xuwei on 2:06.74.

McKeown's achievement came one day after China's Qin Haiyang became the first swimmer ever to sweep a stroke at a world championships.

Qin won the men's 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

McKeown, the Olympic champion, broke the 200m backstroke world record in March, clocking 2:03.14.

The 22-year-old also holds the 100m backstroke world record.

She also claimed a silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay earlier in the week in Fukuoka.

Smith also finished second behind McKeown in both the 50m and 100m backstroke.