Australia's McKeown Wins 50m Backstroke World Title

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Kaylee McKeown won the women's 50m backstroke title at swimming's world championships on Thursday.

McKeown, who also won the 100m backstroke in Fukuoka, finished in 27.08sec to beat American Regan Smith on 27.11 and Britain's Lauren Cox on 27.20.

"Fifty metres is fifty metres, there's not really much in it at all," said McKeown.

She also beat Smith to win the 100 gold in Fukuoka.

McKeown was disqualified from her 200m individual medley semi-final on the competition's opening night for making an illegal move as she transitioned from backstroke to breaststroke.

