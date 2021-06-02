UrduPoint.com
Australia's Melbourne Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Escalate

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:40 AM

SYDNEY, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Health authorities in the Australian state of Victoria extended a lockdown in the capital of Melbourne as the latest outbreak of COVID-19 active cases rose to 60 by Wednesday.

The week-long lockdown, which was due to end on Thursday, will continue for at least another seven days in Melbourne, with restrictions being eased in regional Victoria.

It means the five reasons to leave home will remain in place in Melbourne, which includes shopping for food and supplies, authorized work and study, care and caregiving, exercise and getting vaccinated or tested. However, the travel radius will expand to a 10-km radius from midnight Thursday.

Kids in year 11 and 12 will return to face-to-face learning. A number of outdoor jobs will be permitted during the extended lockdown such as landscaping, painting, installing solar panels, or letterboxing.

In announcing the changes, Acting Premier James Merlino said the extended lockdown will give the authorities a full 14 days, one full cycle of the virus, to make sure they understand how and where this mutation is moving.

"If we let this thing run its course, it will explode, we've got to run this to ground because if we don't, people will die." The health authorities were also very concerned since they thought the current outbreak is related to a more infectious variant strain detected in India, the Kappa variant, which could make people become infected after brief encounters with strangers.

Previously, infections were anticipated to occur among workplaces, big social events or in the home where there was prolonged exposure, while the highly virulent Kappa strain is occurring in some unusual settings.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told national broadcaster ABC that at least one in 10 current cases had caught it through those casual contact settings.

"We didn't routinely see it in 2020, but we have to bear in mind that all the variants of concern now are really a step up to some degree. This Kappa variant is more infectious than anything we saw in the beginning and middle of 2020," he said.

