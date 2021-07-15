(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia's bid to quash a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak will see the country's second city of Melbourne return to lockdown late Thursday.

State premier Dan Andrews said Melbourne -- and surrounding Victoria -- will join Sydney in locking down, bringing the total number of Australians under stay-at-home orders to around 12 million.