Australia's Melbourne To Further Ease Restrictions Despite Local Cases Increase

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Australia's Melbourne to further ease restrictions despite local cases increase

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Australia's second largest city Melbourne will further ease restrictions from midnight Thursday despite the state of Victoria still recorded locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Victorian health authorities recorded five new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours up to midnight Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 55.

The Department of Health confirmed that the new cases were linked to the known outbreak in the Southbank apartment complex in inner Melbourne.

The state authority announced on Wednesday that the 25km travel limit across Victoria will be lifted, opening up travel between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

The mandatory masks will also only apply indoors.

"Distance has kept us apart but kept us safe and saved lives. But Victoria's at its best when we're together," said acting premier James Merlino during the press conference.

At the same time, Victoria continued to ramp up its vaccination and testing efforts, completing 17,538 tests and administering 14,870 vaccine doses on June 15, bringing Victoria's total number of vaccinations to 831,856.

