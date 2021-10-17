(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) crossed the milestone of 80 percent of its over-16 population being fully vaccinated, with which the state government announced a further easing of restrictions from Monday.

From Monday (Oct. 18), fully vaccinated residents would be allowed to participate in community sports, have 20 visitors to their homes and masks would no longer be required in office spaces.

Furthermore, limits on funerals and weddings have been lifted and indoor dancing and drinking while standing would be allowed at clubs and pubs across the state.

"NSW has led the way in this space and very much it is the people of NSW that is leading a nation out of this pandemic," said NSW premier Dominic Perrottet during Sunday's press conference.

Cases in NSW continued to fall. In the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, NSW recorded 301 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, and 10 further deaths.