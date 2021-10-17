UrduPoint.com

Australia's Most Populous State Crosses 80 Pct Vaccination Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Australia's most populous state crosses 80 pct vaccination rate

SYDNEY, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) crossed the milestone of 80 percent of its over-16 population being fully vaccinated, with which the state government announced a further easing of restrictions from Monday.

From Monday (Oct. 18), fully vaccinated residents would be allowed to participate in community sports, have 20 visitors to their homes and masks would no longer be required in office spaces.

Furthermore, limits on funerals and weddings have been lifted and indoor dancing and drinking while standing would be allowed at clubs and pubs across the state.

"NSW has led the way in this space and very much it is the people of NSW that is leading a nation out of this pandemic," said NSW premier Dominic Perrottet during Sunday's press conference.

Cases in NSW continued to fall. In the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, NSW recorded 301 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, and 10 further deaths.

Related Topics

Sports Wales Sunday From Government P

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

1 hour ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.