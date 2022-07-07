SYDNEY, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) --:Australia's peak consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has published a report revealing that the nation's vulnerable populations are increasingly being targeted in scams.

The report, released to the public on Wednesday, revealed that in 2021, scammers stole 61 million Australian Dollars (about 41.58 million U.S. dollars) from Indigenous Australians, ethnic and linguistic minorities, and people with disability -- almost double the figure of the previous year.

The most common scams leveled against the vulnerable groups included investment scams, phishing scams, romance scams, and scams which involved threats of harm or arrest.

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard cautioned that the Australian government would never threaten individuals with immediate arrest, which is a common tactic among scammers who claim the individual has unpaid taxes or has otherwise committed a crime.

A report released earlier in the week estimated that Australians lost "well over" 2 billion Australian dollars (about 1.36 billion U.S. dollars) in scams across 2021.