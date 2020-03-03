UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's National Newswire To Close

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Australia's national newswire to close

Sydney, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told Tuesday their jobs will come to an end in June.

Australian Associated Press' closure was announced at a staff meeting in the company's headquarters in Sydney, with chief executive Bruce Davidson describing it as a sad day.

"AAP has been a critical part of journalism in Australia since 1935, and it is tragic that it will come to an end," Davidson said.

The newswire will close at the end of June while its subediting business Pagemasters is set to close at the end of August.

In a statement, the company's closure was attributed to the "unprecedented impact" of digital platforms taking content and distributing it for free.

"We have reached the point where it is no longer viable to continue," the statement said.

Staff were told between 30 and 50 jobs would be made available at the company's two major shareholders Nine and news Corp Australia. Up to 180 people currently work in editorial at AAP.

Related Topics

Australia Business Company Sydney June August Jobs Sad

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

9 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

9 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

9 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.