UrduPoint.com

Australia's New Health Minister To Be Appointed, COVID-19 Case Numbers Continue To Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Australia's new health minister to be appointed, COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed Senator Anne Ruston will take over as the minister for health if the government is re-elected.

Morrison on Sunday announced that Ruston, currently the Minister for Families and Social Services and Minister for Women's Safety, will replace the retiring Greg Hunt should the Coalition win a fourth consecutive term in government on May 21.

He said that Ruston's role in social services made her the right candidate to lead Australia's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Anne's experience as a senior minister managing a complex portfolio touching millions of lives makes her the right pick to help guide Australia's health system out of the pandemic," Morrison said in a media release.

"I know she'll bring that ability to understand complex issues, and her compassion to the health portfolio." Ruston said she was honored to be appointed to the portfolio.

"Healthcare has been a part of my life ever since I was born as my mum was a nurse in our regional town, which also gave me great insight into the vital role country hospitals play in the lives of their communities," Ruston said.

According to the latest Department of Health data, there had been approximately 5.17 million confirmed cases and 6,762 deaths in Australia as of Saturday afternoon. The number of new cases reported in the previous 24 hours was 41,660.

There were about 3,002 coronavirus cases being treated in Australian hospitals including 134 in intensive care units.

So far about 69 percent of the eligible population have received booster vaccines in the country.

On Sunday morning, Australia reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases. Six new deaths were reported in New South Wales, the country's most populous state. Enditem

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Guide Lead Wales May Women Sunday Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

6 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

15 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

16 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.