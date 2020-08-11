UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Northern Region To Face Virus Measures Until 2022

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia's northern region to face virus measures until 2022

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's Northern Territory will be closed to visitors from virus hotspots for a further 18 months to protect its large and vulnerable Aboriginal population, authorities said Tuesday.

The sparsely populated northern region is home to roughly 250,000 people -- 30 percent of whom are Aboriginal -- according to government figures.

"We'll have our hard border controls in place for at least the next 18 months. And we're resourcing so we can do that," Chief Minister Michael Gunner told public broadcaster ABC.

Indigenous Australians are considered more at-risk to diseases such as COVID-19 because of socio-economic and cultural factors affecting access to medical care and underlying health.

Many Aboriginal groups fear the virus could sweep through remote indigenous communities where healthcare services are limited.

"This is what I think I need to do to make sure some of the most vulnerable people in the world stay safe," Gunner said.

The Northern Territory has recorded few virus cases and no deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is currently closed to Victoria state and Sydney, and Gunner said he expected other regions to be excluded.

Australia, which has recorded almost 22,000 cases and 332 deaths from the virus, has also closed its international borders indefinitely.

hr/arb/jah\932

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Victoria Sydney Border From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

9 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

9 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.