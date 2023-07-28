Open Menu

Australia's O'Callaghan Wins 100m Freestyle World Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Australia's O'Callaghan wins 100m freestyle world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan won the women's 100m freestyle at swimming's world championships on Friday.

O'Callaghan, who won the 200m freestyle title earlier in the week, finished in a time of 52.16sec, ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey in 52.49 and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands in 52.71.

O'Callaghan became the first woman ever to achieve a 100-200 freestyle double at the world championships.

It was her second individual title in the competition and her fourth overall.

She beat fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus to win the 200m freestyle in world record time.

She was also part of the Australian women's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays teams that claimed gold - both in world record times.

Olympic champion Emma McKeon was fifth in a time of 52.83.

O'Callaghan edged McKeon at the Australian trials last month, coming home in the fastest time of the year.

It was the second time in as many races that the teenager had taken down her more illustrious teammate, having also beaten her in April.

Haughey also won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong Tokyo Netherlands April Women Gold Silver Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

2 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous