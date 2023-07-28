(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan won the women's 100m freestyle at swimming's world championships on Friday.

O'Callaghan, who won the 200m freestyle title earlier in the week, finished in a time of 52.16sec, ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey in 52.49 and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands in 52.71.

O'Callaghan became the first woman ever to achieve a 100-200 freestyle double at the world championships.

It was her second individual title in the competition and her fourth overall.

She beat fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus to win the 200m freestyle in world record time.

She was also part of the Australian women's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays teams that claimed gold - both in world record times.

Olympic champion Emma McKeon was fifth in a time of 52.83.

O'Callaghan edged McKeon at the Australian trials last month, coming home in the fastest time of the year.

It was the second time in as many races that the teenager had taken down her more illustrious teammate, having also beaten her in April.

Haughey also won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.