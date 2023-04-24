UrduPoint.com

Australia's Oldest Library Starts Daily Opening Of Shakespeare Room For 1st Time In History

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Australia's oldest library starts daily opening of Shakespeare Room for 1st time in history

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :As the oldest library in Australia, the State Library of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday started opening Shakespeare Room seven days a week to the public for the first time in its history.

Welcoming visitors in a social media post, the NSW State Library said that the Tudor-style room, opened in the early 1940s, was built to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Shakespeare's death.

"Inside you'll find thousands of books by and about Shakespeare, as well as stained-glass windows that depict the seven ages of man from his play 'As You Like It'," the state library noted.

On Monday midday, Sydneysider Andrea made her first-ever visit to the Shakespeare Room, after looking at the state library website and knowing that the room is now open every day.

"It's very peaceful, actually. And it's astounding to see how many reproductions of his work there actually are," Andrea told Xinhua, also adding that the architecture of the room left a deep impression on her.

"It feels like you're back in the time when Shakespeare lived and like you're not in 2023," said Andrea.

In a statement released on Friday, NSW State Librarian John Vallance called the Shakespeare Room "one of Sydney's true hidden gems." "After being closed for three years due to COVID, we are pleased to be able to again welcome Shakespeare fans and visitors alike to this unique slice of Tudor England," Vallance said.

According to the NSW State Library, as this year marks the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio, the library will also present a special exhibition from July 8, 2023, to Feb. 25, 2024.

The display is expected to feature the library's significant Shakespeare collection, including the only copy of the First Folio in Australia and a copy of each of the Second, Third, and Fourth Folios, all published in the 17th century after the death of the English playwright.

