UrduPoint.com

Australia's PM Offers UK Condolences, Says Queen's Death Marks End Of An Era

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Australia's PM offers UK condolences, says queen's death marks end of an era

Sydney, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese -- an avowed republican -- on Friday paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's "timeless decency" and said her death marked the "end of an era." "Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole," Albanese said.

He praised "an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service." Queen Elizabeth was the only reigning UK monarch to have visited Australia as head of state.

"It was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," said Albanese, recognising "the special place she held in ours." "Today marks the end of an era, the close of the second Elizabethan age.

" Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years. The country gained de facto independence in 1901, but has never become a fully fledged republic.

In 1999, Australians narrowly voted against removing the queen, amid a row over whether her replacement would be chosen by members of parliament, not the public.

Polls before Elizabeth II's death showed most Australians in favour of becoming a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be chosen.

The issue has been rekindled since Albanese was elected prime minister earlier this year.

He quickly appointed the country's first "minister of the republic" and suggested that another referendum could be held in the future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Parliament Independence United Kingdom Family Agreement

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

46 minutes ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

46 minutes ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

46 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

46 minutes ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

46 minutes ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.