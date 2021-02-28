UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Popyrin Wins First ATP Title In Singapore

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Australia's Popyrin wins first ATP title in Singapore

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Australia's Alexei Popyrin came back from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Singapore Open on Sunday and win his first ATP Tour title.

Popyrin started off badly, losing the first set 4-6 but charged back and snatched the second 6-0.

Bublik put up more of a fight at the start of the third, with both men holding their serve until it reached 2-2.

But Popyrin then surged ahead, firing a total of 11 aces, to take the set 6-2 and clinch the title.

The 21-year-old, who had earlier stunned former world number three Marin Cilic in the semi-finals, was delighted with his breakthrough.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to know I have won my first ATP title," he said.

"I always have the belief that I can compete against the top guys and without that belief, I would not be able to win an ATP title. It's a good start and hopefully I can build on this result."He added that Bublik "was mentally up and down so I just had to keep my head level and weather the storm when he was playing well in the first set. I was not scared -- I knew I was playing well".

In the doubles finals, the formidable partnership between Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved too strong for Australia's Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith as the Belgians won comfortably 6-2,6-3.

Related Topics

Firing Weather Storm World Australia Singapore Kazakhstan Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

51 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

1 hour ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.