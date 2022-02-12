UrduPoint.com

Australia's Pucovski Suffers Another Concussion Setback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Australia's Pucovski suffers another concussion setback

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Luckless Australian batting prodigy Will Pucovski suffered another concussion Saturday in his comeback match after an extended break out of the game.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of Australia's best prospects, but his career has been blighted by a string of concussions, injuries and mental health issues, limiting him to just one Test appearance.

His latest concussion is believed to be the 11th of his short career, once more consigning him to an uncertain future.

He was reportedly struck on the head during a morning warm-up ahead of the final day of Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

"Pucovski reported concussion symptoms to medical staff while fielding in the first session of play this morning," cricket Victoria said in a statement.

Pucovski was making his first appearance with his state team since his national Test debut against India at the beginning of last year.

He showed glimpses of his immense talent in that match with a half-century, before a shoulder injury put his career on hold yet again.

Pucovski had been widely expected to open the innings in the recent Ashes campaign against England before yet another concussion setback ruled him out of the series.

