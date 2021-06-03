UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Queensland Ramps Up COVID-19 Battle With Tighter Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Australia's Queensland ramps up COVID-19 battle with tighter restrictions

SYDNEY, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Australian state of Queensland is stepping up its fight against COVID-19 by continuing to close its borders with another state and increasing its vaccination hubs this coming weekend.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced on Thursday that Victoria was considered a COVID-19 hotspot, meaning only returning Queensland residents would be allowed back into the state and would have to undergo a fortnight of hotel quarantine.

The restrictions followed the outbreak of the virulent Kappa strain of the virus which has taken hold of the Victorian capital of Melbourne, with the city and its surrounding region recording 63 active cases between May 24 and Thursday.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since May 28 and is now expected to remain so until at least June 10.

D'Ath said people who entered Queensland before the hard border closure was imposed last week would also have to continue to abide by Victoria's lockdown rules.

"If you're in Queensland and not in quarantine, we ask you to continue to follow the Victorian restrictions at whatever place you are residing in Queensland," she told reporters.

Those restrictions included only leaving home when shopping for food and supplies, authorised work and study, care and caregiving, exercise and getting vaccinated or tested.

She also announced the government would open 18 vaccination hubs on upcoming Saturday and Sunday, solely for frontline workers, aged-care staff and people aged 40 to 49, who have registered for the jab.

Health authorities are hoping to administer about 15,000 vaccinations over the two days.

D'Ath urged people aged 50 and over to still go to a doctor's surgery to get the vaccine instead of the government hubs.

Meanwhile, Queensland recorded two new cases on Thursday, both acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Since the pandemic began, Queensland has had 1,610 cases and seven related deaths. There are now 14 active cases in the state.

Related Topics

Hotel Doctor Victoria Melbourne May June Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

An exquisite design of NOTE 10 Pro winning hearts ..

5 minutes ago

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is taking pra ..

10 minutes ago

Matric, Intermediate exams will begin after July 1 ..

23 minutes ago

U.S. Government Airlifts Urgent COVID-19 Supplies ..

28 minutes ago

NHMP & PITB to establish National Data Repository ..

32 minutes ago

TECNO reveals superhero Chris Evans as brand ambas ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.